County adds additional learning trail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — United Way and the Champaign Rotary held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest born learning trail.

The trail’s theme is Watch! Stop! Learn! Play! It encourages families to follow the child’s lead. It also builds curiosity and confidence, and re-inforces learning opportunities for children.

This is the fourth trail and the second bilingual trail in the area.

This trail is located at Garden Hills Park. Born learning trails are apart of Untied Way’s Kindergarten Readiness Initiative.

They aim to install 10 trails across Champaign county by the year 2024.