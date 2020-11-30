County adds 774 new COVID-19 cases over five-day period

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced 774 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases over a five-day period, bringing the county’s cumulative total of cases during the pandemic to 10,201 as of Monday.

The day after Thanksgiving marked the largest number of cases in that five-day period (215), with 146 added on November 28, 111 on November 29 and 136 on Monday, November 30. On Thanksgiving, 166 tests were confirmed positives.

Ninety-nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus; 4,176 people are in isolation.

The county has marked 101 deaths to-date.