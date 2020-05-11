County adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says 32 new cases of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county.

The new cases bring the county’s cumulative total to 298; 88 of those cases are within the Rantoul zipcode, according to CUPHD.

Seven people are currently hospitalized after contracting the virus; the death count remains at six total.

Of the 298 confirmed cases, the number is split 50-50 between active (146) and recovered (146) according to CUPHD.

More than 5,600 people have been administered a COVID-19 test so far.