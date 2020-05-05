County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Monday, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials say.
Cumulatively, the county is counting 208 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data on the CUPHD website.
Of those 208, 89 are considered active, with 113 “recovered.”
On Tuesday, Rantoul still marked the highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed within a county zip code. 47 workers at Rantoul Foods have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, CUPHD administrator Julie Pryde said.
On Monday, 12 new cases associated with pork processing plan Rantoul Foods were confirmed, marking 32 employees there who tested positive for the virus.
CUPHD said they received the first positive test of COVID-19 in a worker on April 25 and have been working alongside plant managers on infection-control strategies.