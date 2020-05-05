County adds 25 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Monday, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials say.

Cumulatively, the county is counting 208 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data on the CUPHD website.

Of those 208, 89 are considered active, with 113 “recovered.”

On Tuesday, Rantoul still marked the highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed within a county zip code. 47 workers at Rantoul Foods have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, CUPHD administrator Julie Pryde said.

On Monday, 12 new cases associated with pork processing plan Rantoul Foods were confirmed, marking 32 employees there who tested positive for the virus.

CUPHD said they received the first positive test of COVID-19 in a worker on April 25 and have been working alongside plant managers on infection-control strategies.