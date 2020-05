CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Thursday.

The county has a total cumulative number of 254 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Six people remain hospitalized from the virus; 125 COVID-19 cases are still considered active and 123 cases are considered “recovered.”

Around 5,100 tests have been administered to-date, according to data from the CUPHD website.