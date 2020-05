CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District officials say there are 14 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

This brings the county’s overall total to 322 cases; 147 are reported as still “active” and 168 are reported to be recovered, according to CUPHD.

The county’s overall death count remains at seven. CUPHD officials say more than 6,200 people have been administered a COVID-19 test.