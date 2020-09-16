County adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
On Wednesday, officials stated the new cases included:
|Age Range:
|Number of People:
|Symptomatic/Asymptomatic:
|Isolation Status:
|30s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|50s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Hospitalized outside of county
|60s
|6
|Both
|Isolating at home
|70s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
|80s
|1
|Symptomatic
|Isolating at home
|90s
|1
|Asymptomatic
|Isolating at home
In Logan County, there is a total of 412 COVID-19 cases, including one death. There are currently 67 active cases. Additionally, there are 345 people in the county who have recovered.