County adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

This week will be a sunny one with the only thing breaking up that trend will be a cold front that comes through tonight and brings a spotty shower or two. That's it. This cold front may be able to clear out our skies, which have been hazy from the smoke from the wildfires out west.

Wednesday night will be the most interesting part of our forecast. A cold front will sweep through tonight, bringing an increase in the amount of cloud cover as well as a few showers.