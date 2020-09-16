County adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

On Wednesday, officials stated the new cases included:

Age Range:Number of People:Symptomatic/Asymptomatic:Isolation Status:
30s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
50s1SymptomaticHospitalized outside of county
60s6BothIsolating at home
70s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home
80s1SymptomaticIsolating at home
90s1AsymptomaticIsolating at home

In Logan County, there is a total of 412 COVID-19 cases, including one death. There are currently 67 active cases. Additionally, there are 345 people in the county who have recovered.

This graphic shows the Logan Co. Dept. of Public Health’s COVID-19 database for the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020