CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Country Fair Drive will be closed temporarily for a 5-phase project beginning Thursday.

The closure, between Church Street and Bradley Avenue, is part of the city’s Spring Pavement Patching Project. The city said the work will be done in five phases with each phase expected to last 3-4 days, weather permitting. The phases include:

Phases 1 and 2 : between Church Street and Springer Drive

: between Church Street and Springer Drive Phase 3 : between Springer Drive and Cone Drive

: between Springer Drive and Cone Drive Phase 4 : between Cone Drive and Camp Drive

: between Cone Drive and Camp Drive Phase 5: between Camp Drive and Bradley Avenue

Officials advise all drivers to not park on the street near the construction site or in areas that are posted “No Parking.” They said to proceed cautiously through construction zones and use alternate routes whenever possible. Access to businesses will also be maintained at all times by the contractor during the project.

The city said the contractor will also attempt to complete the project as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to businesses and residents in the area. The city thanks everyone in advance for their cooperation and patience during the remainder of this construction season.