ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Even though much of Central Illinois is dry, it’s a different story in other parts of the state. They’re still dealing with flooding.

Governor JB Pritzker extended his previous disaster proclamation Friday with a new one for 36 counties. Those include Cass and Tazewell.

Earlier this week, he formally requested FEMA assist with damage assessments in 30 counties affected by the extensive river flooding.