PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Health departments around central Illinois are teaming up to cut down on overdoses.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District got a grant for Narcan to spread throughout nearby counties and save lives. Champaign-Urbana shared a portion of the grant with Ford County to increase the impact across the region.

They said an overdose can happen at any time and if a business has it readily available it could save someone’s life. “Overdoses can happen to anyone,” said Ford County Community Health Educator Kami Garrison. “Part of this initiative is to help break the stigma of addictions and overdoses in our community. Remember that this can happen to anybody, even people who are using prescription medication as prescribed.”