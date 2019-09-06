Counties plug into electronics recycling

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two counties are holding simultaneous electronic recycling events. Both are being held Saturday, October 12.
While you must register for Champaign County’s starting Monday, Coles County residents are not required to sign up. Each event has its own rules, limits and items acceptable for collection.
Further details follow:
Residential Electronics Collections
Saturday, October 12
Champaign County
Parkland College
2400 West Bradley Avenue, Champaign
Required registration opens Monday
Limit of 4 TVs per household; total limit of 7 items
Coles County
Leaf and Limb
1200 Madison Avenue, Charleston
8 – 11 am
Proof of residency required
Grose Appliances is accepting items not allowed at recycling event (air conditioners, box fans, ceiling fans, microwaves and other appliances)