Counties plug into electronics recycling

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two counties are holding simultaneous electronic recycling events. Both are being held Saturday, October 12.

While you must register for Champaign County’s starting Monday, Coles County residents are not required to sign up. Each event has its own rules, limits and items acceptable for collection.

Further details follow:

Residential Electronics Collections

Saturday, October 12

Champaign County

Parkland College

2400 West Bradley Avenue, Champaign

Required registration opens Monday

Limit of 4 TVs per household; total limit of 7 items

Coles County

Leaf and Limb

1200 Madison Avenue, Charleston

8 – 11 am

Proof of residency required

Grose Appliances is accepting items not allowed at recycling event (air conditioners, box fans, ceiling fans, microwaves and other appliances)