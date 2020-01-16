Counties in need of election judges

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The primary election is just about two months away in Illinois and some counties need your help.

Election judges are training to oversee the election day process and ensure the integrity of it, but some counties need more people to serve as judges. In the meantime, the State Board of Elections says counties are finding ways to fill the gaps. “It’s certainly been an issue in previous years of finding enough election judges but I think election jurisdictions have done a good job in trying to employ the student election judge process but we can always certainly use more,” said Brian Pryor, Deputy Director of Election Operations.

County clerks say high school student election judges are great assets to election teams because their knowledge of technology transfers well into the future of voting.