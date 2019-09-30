Counties host candlelighting ceremony

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and during this month of observance, each of the counties in Dove Inc. service area will have a local Candlelighting Ceremony to mourn victims, celebrate survivors, and commend those who join us to take a stand against this crime.
Shelby County
Thursday, October 3, 7:00 p.m.
The First Assembly of God Church
108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville
DeWitt County
Thursday, October 10, 7:00 p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
701 S. Mulberry St. Clinton
Macon County
Tuesday, October 15, 7:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
204 W. Prairie, Decatur
Piatt County
Thursday, October 24, 7:00 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
214 S. Charter Street, Monticello
Moultrie County
Tuesday, October 29, 7:00 p.m.
United Methodist Church
216 W. Jefferson, Sullivan
Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) Certified Training will be offered:
October 11 – November 13
5:00 to 9:00 p.m.
302 S. Union
For more information, click here.