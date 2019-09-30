Counties host candlelighting ceremony

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and during this month of observance, each of the counties in Dove Inc. service area will have a local Candlelighting Ceremony to mourn victims, celebrate survivors, and commend those who join us to take a stand against this crime.

Shelby County

Thursday, October 3, 7:00 p.m.

The First Assembly of God Church

108 South Oak Street, Shelbyville

DeWitt County

Thursday, October 10, 7:00 p.m.

Christ Lutheran Church

701 S. Mulberry St. Clinton

Macon County

Tuesday, October 15, 7:00p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

204 W. Prairie, Decatur

Piatt County

Thursday, October 24, 7:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

214 S. Charter Street, Monticello

Moultrie County

Tuesday, October 29, 7:00 p.m.

United Methodist Church

216 W. Jefferson, Sullivan

Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV) Certified Training will be offered:

October 11 – November 13

5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

302 S. Union

For more information, click here.