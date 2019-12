CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Macon and DeWitt Counties are getting millions to improve mental health for kids.

It is part of an initiative for five communities to create a “system of care” for families. The plan includes putting mental health care in schools, increasing screenings and putting in more support and education for parents.

Heritage Behavioral Health will be in charge of the plan in Macon and DeWitt Counties. The grant will last for six years.