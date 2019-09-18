Counties addressing court reporter shortage

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Courthouses around the state and country are struggling with a drastic shortage of court reporters. Now, counties are trying to do something by hosting classes to train people to fill these positions.

There will be a class at the Champaign Public Library, 6 pm, Wednesday in the Robeson Pavilion Room C to train reporters. County leaders say there are already around 60 people signed up.

Lakeland Community College will be launching a court reporter program starting in fall 2020.

Ford County is offering court reporter classes at the Ford County Courthouse from 6 – 7:30 pm, October 29, and November 5, 12 and 19. So far, there are 13 applicants for this training.

