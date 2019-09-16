Counterfeit cash circulating

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are warning the public counterfeit currency has been passed to area businesses. It’s believed several people are involved in putting the fake money into circulation. Officials say the subjects make small purchases and pay with a counterfeit $100 bill in an attempt to recover as much real currency in return.

All businesses are being encouraged to review U.S. Currency security features and make sure employees know how to authenticate money and be wary of people trying to pass along large bills for small purchases, asking for bills to be traded out or other unusual requests for currency changes.

Anyone who suspects they’ve been given counterfeit cash is instructed to call police or the local United States Secret Service Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com