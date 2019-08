CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Parents voiced their concerns after students did not take shelter at a school on the city's north side.

Saint Thomas More's principal, Sr. M. Bridget Martin, responded to the parents' concerns in a letter and explained that the siren directly across from the street did not sound. She said she had also been keeping an eye on her weather app for warnings, but said going forward, she would also use a NOAA weather radio as well.