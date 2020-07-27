The Sullivan School District is mourning the loss of 5th-grade student Janiya Bennett. The 10-year old drowned at Sullivan beach in lake Shelbyville.
The district will be offering emotional support to students and staff.
Counseling will be available at Sullivan elementary on July 28th.
There will be two time slots available.
Slot 1: 9 a.m.-11a.m.
Slot 2: 5 p.m.-7p.m.
If these time slots don’t work for you, then you can reach out to the school psychologist, Jessica Reeder. Her email is reederj@sullivan.k12.il.us
Counselors help with grieving after student’s death
The Sullivan School District is mourning the loss of 5th-grade student Janiya Bennett. The 10-year old drowned at Sullivan beach in lake Shelbyville.