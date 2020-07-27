Counselors help with grieving after student’s death

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Macon County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Those cases were comprised of cases confirmed over the weekend and on Monday.

"These numbers are going in the wrong direction," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. The health department announced Monday there are a total of 379 COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those total cases, 232 have been released from isolation while 119 remain isolated at home. There are currently five residents with the virus that are hospitalized.