Counselors help families sign up for health care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Certified application counselors will help families and individuals sign up for health care through the Affordable Care Act.

Counselors are available by appointment at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in the Women and Children’s Clinic. That is across from HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Those counselors will be available the following days and times:

Monday, November 18 (3-10 p.m.)

Monday, December 9 (4-10 p.m.)

Saturday, December 14 (8 a.m. to noon)

You are asked to bring social security numbers as well as first and last names for all people enrolling. You should also bring an Illinois driver’s license, and income information.

To schedule an appointment, call (217)814-4308. Be prepared to give your name, birth date, address, income information, and social security numbers to schedule your appointment.

For more information, click here.