Counseling Center offers tips for finishing semester strong

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Counseling Center is giving students tips on how to finish the semester strong.

“The end of the semester is here. We know it’s been an especially tough semester for many different reasons,” said center officials in a Facebook post. To make it through, the center recommended a few tips.

The night before an exam, officials said you should think about your strengths and visualize your success. You should also eat a good dinner, aim to sleep for at least seven hours and set an alarm for the morning.