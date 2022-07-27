CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Councilwoman Alicia Beck is back after missing the last few meetings.

Beck came under fire for comments she made to Albert Morr after his home was hit by gunfire.

She addressed the council Tuesday night and said she had been dealing with some family-related issues, and that’s why she had been absent from recent meetings. She says her father died earlier this year, and she had family matters to handle.

Champaign city council members are given a yearly stipend of $5,000, and Beck says she plans to donate half of her yearly stipend to non-profit groups that support the gun violence reduction blueprint.

“I know those are small contributions in comparison to the money that we’re setting forward as a City to support those programs and initiatives, but certainly I want to show my support and hope that it inspires others to do the same,” Councilwoman Beck said.

Albert Morr and his wife, Claudia, also attended Tuesday night’s meeting.

Morr said, “They’re trying the best as they can to come up with a wide variety of solutions for a wide variety of problems that one answer is not going to be able to handle all of that.”

Morr said he plans to continue attending council meetings and suggested relocating some of the city’s license plate readers to high-crime areas. Morr believes his neighborhood could use one of those readers, especially after the second reported shooting this year where someone was shot.