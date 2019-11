URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council will vote Monday night on whether to accept a grant to help replace trees toppled in a tornado.

The City applied for the grant after a tornado touched down and destroyed 64 City-owned trees in May. City leaders estimated it would cost more than $20,000 to replace them.

They were awarded more than $14,000 from the Morton Aboretum to help with that. They call it “Seed Money.”