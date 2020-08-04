Council to vote on food truck policy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City could be cracking down on rules for food trucks in the city.

Tuesday night, the city council will be deciding on a stricter license policy. This would change the City ordinance and require food truck owners, among other transient businesses, to pay the City a license fee to operate. It would make it against the law to operate without having that license.

Vendors would pay a yearly fee, that varies depending on the vendor type. There are some exceptions, like farmers market booths, garage sales on private property and concession stands in a city park arena or private convention or expo.

The ordinance also creates penalties if vendors violate the ordinance.

The council is meeting Tuesday night to vote on this issue.

