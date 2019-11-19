Council to hear comments on Carle facility

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – – City council members will open the floor to public comments and presentations on a consolidated Carle facility Tuesday night.



The medical campus would be west of downtown Danville between Logan Avenue and Gilbert Street. OSF HealthCare’s campus is north on Logan, and officials there say they are concerned closures along Logan during construction could be life-threatening for some patients heading to its emergency department.

We are working with the city to try to bring about a different solution… Instead of closing Logan Avenue, what could be done differently in the plan of the proposed project, that that wouldn’t have to happen? If that doesn’t have to happen then the concern we have with the closure is a moot point. OSF President Dr. Jared Rogers

Carle officials say they consulted medical professionals, city and transportation officials about their plans.

I’m completely comfortable that the approach Carle has taken to mitigating traffic flow will result in no meaningful delay in getting to a hospital, either be that a hospital in Danville or any hospitals in Champaign County. Dr. Michael Smith, Carle Emergency medicine

Mayor Rickey Williams also says he would not have supported closing a portion of Logan if he felt it would endanger anyone. He says he has received hundreds of letters voicing opposition to the closure, many from OSF employees. He plans to listen to voices from both sides at Tuesday’s council meeting. “This project will not only transform a neighborhood, but provide additional medical services and support that are much needed in our community,” Williams said. “We will do all that we can to accommodate Carle and OSF to make sure that it’s a project that is beneficial for everyone.” Two owners who have three lots within the proposed development area have not responded to the city’s offer.

Williams says if they don’t hear back soon, the city may have to take steps toward eminent domain. A final vote is scheduled for December 17.