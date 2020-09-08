Council to discuss independent review of April 10 arrest by Urbana Police

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The April 10 arrest of 21-year-old Aleyah Lewis by the Urbana Police Department will again be a topic of city council review tonight.

Lewis was arrested during a police investigation of a shots-fired report on Colorado and Cottage Grove Avenues; police had been dispatched to the scene after a caller reported a Black male carrying a gun in the area who had “shot himself,” as well as Black female in the area who the caller reported was “walking up and down Cottage Grove Avenue,” according to a new, independent review by Chicago-based investigations consulting service Hillard Heintze.

Hillard Heintze was contacted by the city following internal reviews of the arrest of Lewis which cleared UPD officers of any violations of use-of-force protocol. Lewis’ arrest garnered attention after a passerby, Gregory Hugger, recorded the incident on his phone and posted the video to social media.

The video depicted an incident in which police appeared to be arresting Lewis unprompted, which then led to her attempt to fight back. Lewis was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer. As the case went to court, protestors demonstrated outside the Champaign County courthouse, calling for justice and saying that Lewis had been treated the way she was treated by police due to her status as a Black woman.

Champaing County’s NAACP called for an independent investigation into the arrest after an internal review by UPD; mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said it cost the city $20,000 to bring on Hillard and Heintze.

“Our principle finding is that the use of force in this case was consistent with the UPD’s use-of-force policies and that the UPD Use of Force Review Board’s determination is supported by a preponderance of the evidence,” the report says.

But while the company’s review of “reports, documents, photographs, written and video evidence” determined that UPD officers acted within policy, the report did note there are areas in which the department could use “improvement.”

Among the suggestions: Having one primary officer give subjects — like Lewis — verbal commands, instead of multiple officers giving the commands. The report said with multiple officers giving commands, which happened in the April 10 incident, it’s likely that people can become confused and end up not following the officers’ directives.

Officers also used language that “may be viewed as patronizing or unprofessional” when they spoke to Lewis, investigators said, which was included among the areas of improvement. While Lewis had cursed during the arrest, UPD officers told Lewis that she was “fixing to walk home – you fixing to go to jail,” and that her cursing wasn’t her “acting like a lady.”

The investigation also said that UPD policy should include that subjects like Lewis have a chance to be interviewed regarding police use of force once they are no longer in custody. UPD interviewed Lewis while she was still in custody and an investigator determined she had been under the influence at the time of the arrest. A day later, Lewis said she had taken an “edible Xanax” on April 10 and apologized to police once she was informed about the spitting and fighting with police officers. The report notes that it “may have been beneficial” to interview Lewis once any potential substances had worn off — instead, the two attempts to interview her while in custody were the extent of the interviews.

Hillard Heintze investigators also talked to Hugger about his videoing the arrest after an article in the Public I reported an “unattributed” allegation that UPD officers had contacted him and told him to take down the video of Lewis’ arrest. Hugger told investigators that no one from UPD contacted him telling him to do that.

The Urbana City Council will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom.