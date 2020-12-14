Council to discuss COVID-related ordinances & housing development organization

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council is expected to discuss a few items during their meeting on Monday night.

One of those items is a resolution in certifying a Community Housing Development organization for the Urbana Home Consortium.

They will also talk about an ordinance ratifying an emergency order, which includes the temporary ban of indoor dining.

Additionally, there is an ordinance up for discussion on authorizing a COVID-related financial assistance program for sewer utility bills.

The meeting will be held virtually Monday night at 7 p.m.