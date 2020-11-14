Council to consider mask mandate

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council will consider an ordinance on Monday that amends City Code regarding mandatory face coverings.

In a memo regarding the ordinance, City officials said Decatur “is a home rule unit of government and, pursuant to the provisions of Article VII, Section 6(a) of the Illinois Constitution, may exercise any power and perform any function pertaining to its government and affairs.”

They also mentioned Illinois Municipal Code allows municipalities to act and make regulations “which may be necessary or expedient for the promotion of health or suppression of diseases.” The City said they have determined the COVID-19 outbreak jeopardizes public health.

During their Monday meeting, the council will consider an ordinance that mandates the use of masks when you are out in public. Businesses monitoring those who enter their establishments will “refuse admission, service and allowance to remain in or on their property to any individual who fails to wear a mask covering.”

Accommodations would be reasonably made for those with a medical condition or disability that prevents the wearing of a facemask, “so long as doing so does not cause an undue hardship.”

If an individual or establishment were to violate the provisions of the amendment, they could be fined.

Again, the city council will consider this ordinance during their Monday meeting.