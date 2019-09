URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s already been decided marijuana will be taxed in the city, but now city council is discussing where it can be grown.

Last week, they voted to allow a 3% tax on marijuana come January 1. A proposed ordinance would identify areas where marijuana growing facilities would be allowed int he city. It would also add regulations to those places.

The ordinance still has several more hoops to go through before it’s brought to the council next month.