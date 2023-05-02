DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council held its bi-weekly meeting on Monday, during which its reelected members were sworn in and two major construction proposals were passed. The council also passed a budget for an upcoming festival.

Mayor, fellow incumbents sworn in following relection

In accordance with the results of the 2023 Macon County elections, incumbent Mayor Julie Woolfe and incumbent council members Lisa Gregory and Dennis Cooper were sworn in for new four-year terms. Gregory was also appointed as Mayor Pro-Tempore.

While not considered an incumbent, the fourth person who was sworn in on Monday is a familiar face. Pat McDaniel served on the council from 2011 to 2021, also serving as Mayor Pro-Tempore. He served the last two years as the city’s Liquor Control Commissioner and also sat on the city’s Plan Commission.

McDaniel was reelected to the council this year.

The other three council members – Chuck Kuhle, David Horn and Ed Culp – did not have to be sworn in as they are in the middle of their terms.

Council approves roadwork project on IL Route 121

After swearing in its reelected members, the city council got to work and approved a major roadwork project for Illinois Route 121. Improvements will include pavement resurfacing, traffic signal replacement and repairs to sidewalks curbs and gutters.

Resurfacing will take place from University Avenue to just past the Interstate 72 interchange. The state will pay almost all of the $7.73 million cost. Traffic signal replacements at University and Route 121, meanwhile, will be paid for by the city using $25,000 in motor fuel taxes.

Council approves sewer separation project

In addition to the roadwork project on Route 121, the council also approved final plans for a sewer infrastructure project. The Fairview & Grand Sewer Separation Project will separate the combined storm and sewer pipe that serves neighborhoods in the near west side of the city.

City officials said the current system has excessive infiltration and inflow of storm and ground water, resulting in basement backups and sewer overflows in the area. The council was given two options to remedy the problem: separating the combined sewer or constructing a large water detention pond.

Although the separation option is more expensive, the city council chose to go with that option.

Officials added that separation will lay the groundwork for future sewer separation projects, which can utilize the mainline storm sewer being installed for this project. The option also significantly reduces the amount of water being processed by the Decatur Sanitary District and should result in cost savings to sanitary district rate payers.

Centennial Lake Fest budget approved in other business

In other business, the city council also approved a budget for the Centennial Lake Fest. Scheduled for July 8 and 9, the festival will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lake Decatur’s creation.

The festival’s costs will be entirely covered by the Staley Family Foundation. The city, officials said, serves as the fiscal agent, which is why the council voted on the budget.