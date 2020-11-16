Council considers mask mandate

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur could soon fine people who do not wear masks. That is, if council approves a new ordinance requiring face coverings throughout the city.

This ordinance would require everyone who lives in Decatur to wear a mask when around other people outside of their homes. Examples include when shopping at stores, picking up food from drive-through’s or other restaurants and traveling on public transportation.

There are some exceptions to the mask ordinance: Children under two do not have to wear masks; when participating in physical activity that is socially distant like walking or running; and when eating or drinking in public.

The City would require businesses to monitor this and refuse service to people who violate the ordinance if they do not qualify for the exceptions. Those who do not comply will face a penalty of a fine:

First offense is $50

Second offense is $100

Third offense is $200

Fourth and all following offenses is $500

If council approves, this mandate would go into effect until further notice.