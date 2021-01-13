Council considers empowerment artwork

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign City Council voted against a Black Lives Matter street mural, but members are discussing other options. They’re considering alternatives such as creating murals and other artwork in the city. The council says there are reasons the street mural was turned down, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be another empowerment piece.

“There were varying opinions of where the dollars could go as opposed to not necessarily a street mural but perhaps taking those dollars and putting them into some of the initiatives that we’re working on that actually need dollars as well,” said William Kyles, Champaign City Council. Some other initiatives Kyles says need money include youth programs and a program to improve diversity. The city council plans to have more conversations about including other forms of representation in the community.