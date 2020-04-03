Council considers Buffett donation for Johns Hill project

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council is expected to vote Monday on a $1.2 million agreement with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation for revitalization of the Johns Hill neighborhood.

The money would go towards the first phase of three phases to revitalize the 24-block area. It is surrounded by MLK Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street, and South Jasper according to a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton. He said much of this area lies in the City’s “target zone” for their revitalization efforts.

Wrighton said it is recommended that the council approves the resolution and agreement. “The Buffett Foundation’s vision and approach to this revitalization project have the potential to be transformative in the southeast part of Decatur.” He continued to say it could also serve as a template for revitalization in other neighborhoods.

A lot of this money was part of a previously pledged $1 million from the foundation. However, it had not yet been assigned to a specific project within the revitalization effort. This money will be used for structure demolitions, site & lot clean-ups and lot & tract acquisitions.

