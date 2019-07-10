Council approves rezoning resolution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After spending more than an hour discussing a resolution, council members narrowly passed a resolution to rezone two adjacent single-family units.

The three lots are located at 609 and 611 S. State Street. The council voted 5-4 in favor of rezoning the lots as mixed-residential units. One of the lots has been vacant since December 2016, when a multifamily building on the lot burned down. According to city documents, “the vacancy exists solely due to an accidental fire and the illegality of rebuilding a previously extant multifamily building under current zoning.”

Community members spent more than 30 minutes speaking either for or against rezoning the lots, followed by an additional 30 minutes of debate among council members.

Those against the resolution expressed concerns that an apartment building would change the makeup of the neighborhood. They also cited existing vacant lots within that neighborhood as evidence that an apartment building was not necessary. However, those in support countered by saying the apartments would provide more affordable housing options in the area.