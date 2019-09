FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members unanimously approved a 3 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana.

The mayor says the tax will bring in more than $300,000 a year. Urbana, Danville and many other cities in Illinois have passed the tax.

This vote means Champaign is on board with allowing recreational marijuana sales within city limits. It becomes legal January 1.