URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that S. Cottage Grove Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

The closure, between E. Main Street and E. Green Street, is so crews can repair a sanitary sewer lateral. City officials said access will be maintained to all properties along S. Cottage Grove Avenue during the project though no through traffic will be allowed.

The city encourages drivers to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation.

Work is scheduled to be completed at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26, weather permitting, officials said.