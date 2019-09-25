Costumes for kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An organization is helping kids celebrate Halloween. Real Life Catalyst wants to give costumes to help at least 300 kids in two schools. The goal is to help families who may not be able to afford costumes. People can donate until October 9th. The locations include Rick’s Bakery and Priceless Books on Main Street. Sew Sassy, Urbana Acupuncture, and Charter Fitness in Lincoln Square, and the City Building.

For more information you can contact Giovanna Dibenedetto at 217-418-3313.