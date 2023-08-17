URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a five-year hiatus, a community-loved costume sale is back.

The Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, located on the University of Illinois campus, is gearing up for its first sale since the pandemic. Student-made hats, dresses and props will be up for the taking. This year the center has more than double the inventory to move out.

Richard Gregg, the costume rental director, said the sale is a part of the life cycle for Krannert. Students make, wear and help sell the inventory. And the money made goes back into the costume shop so they can do it all over again.

“I’m hoping that we’re going to have a big turnout. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a big turnout because this is a community event that the community has been wanting for five years,” Gregg said. “Once people get the items, I hope that they make it to the stage. I hope they are cared for and loved as much as we have cared for them and love them.”

The sale kicks off on Aug. 26th. Early birds can buy a ticket to start shopping at 8 a.m. Everyone else can shop at 12 p.m.