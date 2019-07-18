Corteva shuts down production plant

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Corteva Agriscience shut down its soybean production plant on Wednesday, leaving many of its employees without a job.

When the company announced the closure of the plant, the news came as a shocking disappointment to the city.

Corteva spokesperson Gregg Schmidt released a statement saying, “Creating a strong independent agriculture company requires that we establish a streamlined, efficient, built-for-purpose production footprint. Upon further evaluation of our North America network, we identified an area we could consolidate, which lead to the closing of the LeRoy, Illinois production location.”

LeRoy Mayor Steve Dean responded to the sudden shutdown of the plant saying, “I join with all LeRoyans in expressing my shock and sadness over this morning’s announcement of the unforeseen and immediate closure.”

Corteva says some employees will remain employed through harvest to complete the closing.

While Mayor Dean wouldn’t answer specific questions about how severe the impact is on the people who live in LeRoy and who worked at the plant, he says, “My heart goes out to all the employees who were dealt a severe blow this morning. I’m sure this was a business decision by the owning corporation, and such decisions may help the bottom line, but cause untold stress for many individuals and families.”

The company would not say how many people were employed there. Mayor Dean says he promises the people of LeRoy that the city will do whatever it can to protect and promote the best interests of the people who live there.

He also mentioned how the plant has been supportive of the community in the past. In his statement about the closure, he took time to thank the company for being generous to the city by giving grants to the police department and other groups.