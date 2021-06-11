Correctional officers honored for saving a life

Macon County, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I’m extremely proud. I’m not surprised one bit,” Jamie Belcher, Macon County Jail Administrator, said.

That’s because four correctional officers followed their training and ended up saving a man’s life. Those Macon County officers were honored for what they did tonight. They were presented with a Life Saver Award at the Macon County Board meeting. They were honored for saving a man’s life after an inmate attempted suicide.

Officer Joshua Chestnut noticed what was happening and immediately rushed to help, calling three other officers to come assist. Those three other officers were Clinton Smith, Terry Collins, and Jacob Warrick. All four men attempted to help the man.

“Sometimes individuals are incarcerated and they’re at their lowest moment. Hopefully this individual going through the crisis he was going through we’re able to get him some help and realize his life is worth saving,” Antonio Brown, Macon County Sheriff, said.

“Its very honoring and grateful that these officers did do this, but its also not surprising they did because each and every one of those officers up there do an exceptional job at what they do,” Belcher said.

Had it not been for the officers’ actions, he may have died. The four men were presented the award at the beginning of the board meeting. They had a round of applause and standing ovation when receiving their awards. Some of them also had family in attendance.