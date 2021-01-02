Correctional officer arrested on charges of custodial sexual misconduct

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating after a correctional officer was accused of sexual misconduct involving a female inmate.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Office said it was made aware of the allegation against Anthony Golding on December 29 and immediately contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations to request a full investigation.

Golding was placed on administrative leave. The Coles County States Attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant for Golding for two counts of custodial sexual misconduct. Golding was taken into custody December 31st by Illinois State Police and transported to another county’s detention center.

The investigation is ongoing. The Coles County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to cooperate fully.