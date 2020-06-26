Correctional officer arrested for custodial sexual misconduct

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said an Illinois Department of Corrections officer was arrested Thursday for custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.

Officials said Daniel Lara, of Springfield, was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Logan County Correctional Center following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. Officers said Logan County State’s Attorney Bradley Hauge approved the misconduct charges against Lara.

Lara is currently being held at the Logan County Jail.