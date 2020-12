DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb at Danville Correctional Center.

Illinois DOC reports 119 inmates currently have the virus. That is a jump from 97 earlier this week.

Of staff member has recovered. That drops the total to 38 staffers who have it.

Wednesday, the center kicked off a new testing initiative. Inmates and workers will be tested about every three days.