Coroner’s office releasing details on death of 2-month-old infant

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s office is reporting the death of a 2-month-old infant Sunday afternoon.

Coroner Scott Barrett says dispatchers were called just after noon Sunday by a mother who said she woke up and found her daughter unresponsive.

Investigators say the caller told dispatchers she had fed the infant several hours before and then placed her in a swing while she went back to bed.

First responders say they got the scene on Chestnut Street in Paris, and found a neighbor attempting CPR on the infant.

Barrett says the infant was taken to Horizon Health Paris Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

She was identified by the coroner as Jocelyn J. Davis.

The coroner says an autopsy was conducted Monday morning at a regional hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. He adds the official cause and manner of death are pending per completion of pathology and toxicology testing.

The Paris Fire Department, Horizon Health Ambulance and Paris Police assisted with the response.