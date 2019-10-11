Coroner’s office brings in therapy dog

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new employee at the Coroner’s Office. She’s not your typical worker, but a therapy dog.

Harlow is Coroner Duane Northrup’s family dog. He put her through training to learn how to comfort people. He’s already seen her help people who are grieving when they come into his office.

She’s also a big help for employees. They deal with a lot of tough issues every day. Harlow is always there to greet them, or give them her version of a hug.

Northrup also has a 6-month-old dog at home. She’s also being trained as a therapy dog. The hope is that she will eventually work in the Mahomet-Seymour School District, where Northrup’s wife is an administrator.