Coroner’s jury rules two deaths as homicides

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s jury ruled two deaths in the city as homicides and another as accidental on Wednesday.

One of those deaths was that of 2-month-old Franky Martin. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy showed Martin died in February after his mother, Jennifer Bishop, accidentally smothered him while they were sleeping in the same bed.

Police said Bishop told them she had drank a bottle of whiskey and a bottle of NyQuil and took Abilify prior to falling asleep. When she tried to wake the baby after realizing he missed an overnight feeding, she found the child was not breathing. Charges against Bishop are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.

The second death ruled as a homicide was that of 60-year-old Erma Graves. She was killed after a crash in April. Day said the jury ruled her death as a homicide after hearing police evidence that the crash was caused by another driver who was under the influence of marijuana. That driver, Dylan Bunch, pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing a death and aggravated reckless driving.

Lastly, the jury ruled the death of 2-month-old Josiah Clayton as an accidental smothering. Clayton was found unresponsive in his home on East Division Street in May. Coroner Day said the autopsy did not find any signs of trauma or intentional wrongdoing. The jury found the child was accidentally smothered to death while sleeping in the same bed as his father. Police said they did not find any evidence that the father was impaired when the death occurred. No charges were filed against the father.