SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that a Tuesday night crash on Interstate 55 in Springfield resulted in a woman’s death.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the woman is 35 years old and from North Carolina, but did not release her identity. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The crash involved multiple vehicles at Milepost 88, one mile south of the Toronto Road exits. The Illinois State Police and Allmon’s office are investigating the crash and death