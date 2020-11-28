Coroner: Woman dies after being shot in the head

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day said a woman shot in the head earlier this week died Friday afternoon.

Coroner Day identified the woman as 69-year-old Mary Bond. She was taken to the emergency room after she was shot in the head on Tuesday night.

Police said this happened near corner of East Moore and South Streets. Bond was in critical when she arrived at the hospital and was on a ventilator until she passed away Friday afternoon. Day said she was with her family when she died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.