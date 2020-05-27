Coroner: Woman died from diabetic complications

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt County Coroner said a woman found dead in her home died of diabetic complications.
Donna Kelley was reported missing last week on Thursday. Officers said Tuesday they found her body. However, on Wednesday they released she was found dead in her home. A neighbor said police searched her home on Friday, but did not find her. They also said a search party looked around the outside of her house based on a cell phone ping and around the neighborhood over the weekend.