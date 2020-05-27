Coroner: Woman died from diabetic complications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- As we head into the next phase to reopen the state, schools are trying to figure out how their fall semester will look. But it will likely be different from what students are used to.

At Parkland College, plans are still in the works. College leaders are trying to decide how to design classes based on which phase of Restore Illinois we are in at that time. For example, if we are in phase five, then fall classes will look as they were designed to look back in January.