SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner recently confirmed the death of a victim in an attack on residents at Hickory Point Terrace group home in Forsyth.

Coroner Jim Allmon said 58-year-old Lynn Umphreys passed away at a Springfield hospital on February 16.

The Coroner stated that she was admitted to the hospital after being battered and sustaining injuries while she was a resident in the Hickory Point Terrace group home.

An autopsy was done and preliminary finds suggest Ms. Umphreys died from blunt force injuries to the head.

40-year-old Carson Hagood was arrested on January 26. His arrest was made after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office got information about a person attacking three fellow residents at the Hickory Point Terrace group home for adults with developmental disabilities. Ms. Umphreys was a victim of this attack, Coroner Allmon said.

According to police, Hagood was arrested on three counts of attempted murder. Officers added a preliminary murder charge for Hagood following the death of Ms. Umphreys.

Official charges are pending as the Macon County State’s Attorney reviews the case.