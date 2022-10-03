INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola.

A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound lane on the Catlin-Indianola Road when a GMC Sierra, traveling southbound on Catlin-Indianola Road, came into the northbound lane and struck the Silverado head-on.

Victims in the Silverado include 52-year-old Lee J. Hall, 46-year-old Felisha J. Hall, and their daughter, 18-year-old Madison G. Hall, all of Oxford, Indiana.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

The GMC occupied one person, a 45-year-old male who was then transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and caught fire as a result of the crash. No other information is available at this time.

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.